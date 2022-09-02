NHC sees tropical storm Danielle becoming hurricane on Friday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Danielle is forecast to become the season's first hurricane on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm, which is located about 925 miles (1,485 km) west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), is expected to meander and strengthen further in the next couple of days, the NHC said.

The storm is moving toward the east, posing no hazards affecting land, the NHC added.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

