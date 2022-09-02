1 minute read
NHC sees tropical storm Danielle becoming hurricane on Friday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Danielle is forecast to become the season's first hurricane on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
The storm, which is located about 925 miles (1,485 km) west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), is expected to meander and strengthen further in the next couple of days, the NHC said.
The storm is moving toward the east, posing no hazards affecting land, the NHC added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.