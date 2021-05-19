Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnvironmentNornickel pumped out diesel from Arctic fuel tank after small leak

Reuters
2 minute read

Russia's Nornickel has pumped out 12,200 tonnes of diesel from one of its fuel tanks in the Arctic following a leak of 20 litres, the company said on Wednesday, adding that there was no damage to the environment.

The company collected the 20 litres of fuel which leaked and pumped out the remaining fuel from the tank to other reservoirs to minimise risks. read more

A year ago, 21,000 tonnes of oil products leaked from a cracked tank at Nornickel's power plant into the Arctic rivers and soil. The biggest such accident in the Russian Arctic this century cost the company $2 billion in fines. read more

In 1994, another partly-Arctic Komi region in Russia witnessed a bigger oil spill, when its aging pipeline network sprang a leak that was officially said to have totalled 79,000 tonnes, or 585,000 barrels. Independent estimates put the figure at up to 2 million barrels. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · 9:49 AM UTCAnalysis: To tackle climate change, China must overhaul its vast power grid

One of the most pressing challenges for China to meet its pledge to cap carbon emissions this decade and pivot toward renewables is overhauling its electricity grid, the world's largest, officials and analysts say.

EnvironmentDrought-hit Taiwan plans more water curbs for chip hubs
EnvironmentDarwin's Arch collapses, famed Galapagos Island rock formation
EnvironmentFed up with toxic air, Jakarta residents holding breath for court ruling
EnvironmentIndian rescuers hunt 51 missing after cyclone sinks barge off west coast