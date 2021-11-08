Obama: "We're nowhere near where we need to be" on tackling climate change

U.S. former President Barack Obama delivers a speech during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that the bad news for United Nations climate talks was that the world was nowhere near where it needed to be on tackling global warming yet.

Referring to the Paris Agreement struck in 2015, Obama told the COP26 summit in Glasgow: "So Paris showed the world that progress is possible and created a framework, important work was done there and important work has been done here. That is the good news."

"Now for the bad news. We are nowhere near where we need to be."

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson

