Skip to main content

EnvironmentOil spill in Russia's Komi region estimated at 100 tonnes, river polluted

Reuters
1 minute read

A pipeline spill in Russia's northwestern region of Komi leaked 100 tonnes of oil last week, including nine tonnes that flowed into a local river, the head of state environment watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said on Monday.

An oil slick was found flowing down the river Kolva, the official, Svetlana Radionova, said on social media.

Lukoil (LKOH.MM) said a clean-up operation was under way following a leak at a pipeline leading from its Oshskoe field to facilities that serve the Kharyaga field in a neighbouring region.

The energy-rich Komi region witnessed one of the worst oil spills in Russian history in August, 1994, when its aging pipeline network sprang a leak that was officially said to have totalled 79,000 tonnes, or 585,000 barrels. Independent estimates put the figure at up to 2 million barrels.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · 10:39 AM UTCIndia's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Nearly 150,000 people were moved from their homes in the Indian state of Gujarat to safety on Monday and authorities closed ports and a main airport as the most intense cyclone in more than two decades roared up the west coast.

EnvironmentArson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated
EnvironmentSenegal architects ditch concrete for earth in revival of old techniques
EnvironmentBritain's carbon market to launch - with missing EU link
EnvironmentExplainer: What is Britain's new emissions trading system?

Britain will this week begin selling carbon permits in its domestic emissions trading system (ETS), as part of its efforts to meet a climate target of net-zero fossil fuel emissions by 2050.