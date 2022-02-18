1 minute read
One dead, parts of football stadium roof blown off as Storm Eunice hits Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - One person was killed in Amsterdam after being hit by a falling tree and parts of the roof of the ADO The Hague football club stadium were blown off as Storm Eunice battered the Netherlands on Friday, Dutch authorities said.
Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Editing by Mark Heinrich
