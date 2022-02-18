Skip to main content
One dead, parts of football stadium roof blown off as Storm Eunice hits Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - One person was killed in Amsterdam after being hit by a falling tree and parts of the roof of the ADO The Hague football club stadium were blown off as Storm Eunice battered the Netherlands on Friday, Dutch authorities said.

