Britain's Alok Sharma, president of this year's United Nations COP26, speaks as he appears as a guest on the Andrew Marr Show, at the BBC headquarters in London, Britain September 19, 2021. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - More than 100 world leaders have so far confirmed they will attend the COP26 U.N. climate summit in Glasgow in person, while China will send a delegation, Alok Sharma, the president of the November conference said on Thursday.