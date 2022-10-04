Factbox: Over 397,000 still without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian















Oct 4 (Reuters) - Over 397,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida on Tuesday, five days after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state.

Search-and-rescue teams doubled back to examine tens of thousands of Gulf Coast homes and businesses after an initial sweep through areas ravaged by Ian, as the death toll from one of America's fiercest storms on record topped 100. read more

Utilities have restored service to most customers affected by the storm. Ian knocked out power to more than 4 million customers in Florida and over 1.1 million in North and South Carolina.

The utility with the most outages remaining, Florida Power & Light Co (FPL), said it expects restoration to remaining customers to be essentially complete by the end of Friday, Oct. 7. FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc (<NEE.N>).

Major outages by utility:

Source: PowerOutage.us and power companies

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy











