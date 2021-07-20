Pandemic recovery to push emissions to all-time high - IEA

A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive greenhouse gas emissions stoking climate change to all-time highs, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said in a report on Tuesday.

"We estimate that full and timely implementation of the economic recovery measures announced to date would result in CO2 emissions climbing to record levels in 2023 continuing to rise thereafter," it said.

