Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Pandemic recovery to push emissions to all-time high - IEA

1 minute read

A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive greenhouse gas emissions stoking climate change to all-time highs, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said in a report on Tuesday.

"We estimate that full and timely implementation of the economic recovery measures announced to date would result in CO2 emissions climbing to record levels in 2023 continuing to rise thereafter," it said.

Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 5:31 AM UTCFloods lay bare Europe's "gigantic task" in averting future climate damage

The catastrophic floods that swept northwest Europe last week were a stark warning that stronger dams, dykes and drainage systems are as urgent as long-term climate change prevention, as once-rare weather events become more common.

EnvironmentSprawling Oregon blaze expands, while firefighters gain ground
EnvironmentPandemic recovery to push emissions to all-time high - IEA
EnvironmentDemocrats float border tariff for carbon intensive imports
EnvironmentDeadly German floods were predictable, UK flood expert says