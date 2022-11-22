People urged to move to high ground after quake near Solomon Islands
SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - People are advised to move to higher ground immediately, said a spokesperson for the Solomon Islands' prime minister after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region near the islands.
"People are advised to move to higher ground now," said the spokesman from Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's office."
Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.