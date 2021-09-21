Peter weakens to a tropical depression -U.S. NHC

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Peter weakened to a tropical depression on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory, adding that it could further degenerate into a remnant low by Thursday.

Peter is located about 160 miles (260 km) north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy

