Philippines reports 21 dead in landslides after tropical storm Megi

MANILA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded at least 21 deaths from landslides caused by tropical storm Megi, a local disaster agency said on Monday.

The bodies were recovered on Monday and 16 more people were injured, as heavy rains triggered landslides in 10 mountainous communities, according to the disaster agency of Baybay City in Leyte province, eastern Philippines.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

