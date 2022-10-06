Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen forms over Caribbean Sea- U.S. NHC















Oct 6 (Reuters) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen over the southern Caribbean Sea is expected to become a tropical storm during the next day or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The system is located about 150 miles (240 km) east-southeast of Curacao, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said.

The system is then expected to become a hurricane by Sunday as it approaches the coast of Nicaragua, the NHC added.

Reporting by Deep Vakil and Swati Verma in Bengaluru;











