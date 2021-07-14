Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Putin, U.S. envoy Kerry discussed climate change in phone call -Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed climate change in a phone call with the United States' climate change envoy John Kerry, who is in Moscow on a working visit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said climate change was an area where Moscow and Washington had common interests. In its readout of the call, it said Putin had told Kerry that dialogue on the climate should not be politicised.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth

