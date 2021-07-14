Putin, U.S. envoy Kerry discussed climate change in phone call -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions about his article titled "On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians" in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2021. Picture taken July 13, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed climate change in a phone call with the United States' climate change envoy John Kerry, who is in Moscow on a working visit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said climate change was an area where Moscow and Washington had common interests. In its readout of the call, it said Putin had told Kerry that dialogue on the climate should not be politicised.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.