ATHENS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - An earthquake rattled northern Greece on Sunday with no reports of any damage or fatalities.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake, of magnitude 5.4, was at a depth of 19 kms (12 miles), off Athos peninsula in the northern Greek region of Halkidiki.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

