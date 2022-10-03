Rains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says















SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country's 2022/2023 soybean crop, according agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

As of Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world's largest producer of soybeans. This compares with 4.1% a year ago, according to AgRural.

"The progress during the week was not bad, but sowing could have been faster if it weren't for constant rains in Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Sao Paulo states," AgRural said.

In Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain grower, rainfall last week was very welcome to improve soil moisture and accelerate sowing work, according to the consultancy.

At the same time, Brazil's summer corn sowing is 34% complete in the center south, where most of the country's output comes from. This compares with 32.6% at the same time a yea ago.

In southern Brazil, however, cloudy weather slowed development of the corn crop. For now, though, there is no talk of falling corn yields in the region, according to AgRural.

The Brazilian government and some private forecasters predict the country will reap a record of around 150 million tonnes of soybeans this season.

The government also projects a record 125.5 million-tonne total corn crop in this cycle, barring weather issues.

