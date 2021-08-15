Environment
Remnants of tropical storm Fred redevelop into new storm, NHC says
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Reports from a U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that remnants of tropical storm Fred have redeveloped into another tropical storm over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
Fred is about 350 miles (560 km) south-south east of the city of Pensacola, Florida, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (65 km) per hour, the NHC said.
