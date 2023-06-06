Republican state AGs challenge US approval of California heavy duty truck rules

[1/3] California Air Resources field representatives Valente Armenta (L) and Jose Andujar look over the engine of a truck as they work a checkpoint set up to inspect heavy-duty trucks traveling near the Mexican-U.S. border in Otay Mesa, California September 10, 2013. California Highway Patrol and the... Read more















WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - A group of 19 Republican state attorneys general said on Tuesday they are challenging the Biden administration decision to approve California's plans to require a rising number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks as the state pushes to cut pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency in March approved a pair of waivers under the Clean Air Act sought by California to set heavy-duty vehicle and engine emission standards. The states led by Iowa filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia challenging the decisions.

