Diageo CEO Menezes says spirits maker is replenishing water

Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, speaks to guests during the annual Reuters IMPACT summit in London, Britain October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska















LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L) CEO Ivan Menezes said on Monday in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference that the maker of Guinness beer is replenishing water in stressed areas it operates in, including in India by 2024.

The world's biggest spirits maker also sees Scotland as a "threat" in 10 to 20 years depending on how successful the world is at averting severe climate change.

"There are scenarios where we could see being water-stressed in Scotland," Menezes said.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York











