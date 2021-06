The logo of Lukoil company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russian environment watchdog has estimated the environment damage from a recent spill at one of oilfields of producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) in the northwestern region of Komi at 300 million roubles ($4.1 million), the RIA news agency quoted it as saying on Thursday.

A pipeline at one of Lukoil's fields leaked 100 tonnes of oil in May. read more

($1 = 73.1910 roubles)

