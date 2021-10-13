Skip to main content

Russia striving to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia October 11, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, will strive to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, President Vladimir Putin said at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

Putin expects hydrogen, ammonia and natural gas to play a larger role in the energy mix in the coming years and said Russia was ready for dialogue to seek ways to tackle climate change.

