Sam intensifies to a Category 4 Hurricane - U.S. NHC

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sam has intensified to a category 4 hurricane, with some additional strengthening expected through Saturday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Sam is located about 1,025 miles (1,655 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.