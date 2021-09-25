Skip to main content

Environment

Sam strengthens into Category 2 Hurricane - U.S. NHC

1 minute read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sam intensified into a Category 2 Hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that it is forecast to become a major hurricane on Saturday.

Sam is located about 1,215 miles (1,950 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · September 24, 2021 · 10:01 PM UTC

World's youth take to the streets again to battle climate change

Young people around the world took to the streets on Friday to demand urgent action to avert disastrous climate change, in their largest protest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Environment
In ageing Germany, the young get desperate over climate
Environment
California governor signs $15 bln package to tackle climate change
Environment
Farmers despair as volcano ravages La Palma's banana crop
Environment
PG&E charged with manslaughter for sparking California wildfire