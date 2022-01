Saudi PIF chief says mining firm Ma’aden aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050

Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) (1211.SE) is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, said Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

Rumayyan, who is also chairman of Ma'aden, was speaking at a mining conference in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.