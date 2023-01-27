Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat















BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader's official visit to Brasilia on Monday.

The contribution will include 21 million euros to fight deforestation and 10 million euros to boost the Brazilian "bioeconomy," ambassador Kenneth Nobrega told reporters.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu











