Factbox: Some 25 types of mammals died in latest bird flu outbreak















PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - About 25 types of mammals have died of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, in 14 countries in the latest outbreak of the virus that began in October 2021, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said.

Here is a list per type of mammal, and the total number of outbreaks or cases reported to the WOAH per country, as of May 19. Some categories contain several species.

AMERICAN MARTEN

United States (1)

AMUR LEOPARD

United States (1)

BEAR

Canada (2), United States (7)

BOBCAT

United States (6)

BUSH DOG

United Kingdom (10)

CAT

Canada (1), France (1), United States (5)

COATI

Germany (3), Uruguay (16)

COUGAR

United States (16)

COYOTE

United States (1)

DOG

Canada (1)

DOLPHIN

Chile (2), Japan (1), Peru (1), United Kingdom (2), United States (1)

FISHER

United States (1)

LION

Peru (1)

MINK

Canada (2), Spain (409)

MUSTELID (UNSPECIFIED)

Belgium (6)

OPOSSUM

United States (4)

OTTER

Chile (2), United Kingdom (4), United States (1)

POLECAT

Belgium (2)

PORPOISE

Chile (2), United Kingdom (1)

RACCOON

Canada (3), United States (10)

RED FOX

Belgium (20), Canada (35), Estonia (1), France (1), Germany (6), Italy (2), Japan (2), United Kingdom (6), United States (73)

SEA LION

Chile (26), Peru (1)

SEAL

Canada (17), Denmark (1), Germany (1), United Kingdom (9), United States (17)

STRIPED SKUNK

Canada (39), United States (33)

TIGER

United States (1)

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.