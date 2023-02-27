Still no decision on how much US will donate to Amazon Fund, Brazil's V.P. says

Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin speaks during a news conference after meeting with John Kerry, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate (not pictured) at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia
Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin speaks during a news conference after meeting with John Kerry, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate (not pictured), at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States has yet to decide on the amount it will donate to the Amazon Fund to combat deforestation, Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said on Monday after a meeting in Brasilia with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

However, Alckmin added, Kerry had committed to generating substantial public and private U.S. funding to help Brazil protect the rainforest, a crucial bulwark against climate change. Kerry is visiting Brazil to discuss climate change, deforestation, the energy transition, and various other areas of potential collaboration, Alckmin said.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu

