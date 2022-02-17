Storm Dudley to cause up to $100 mln of insured losses in Britain-PwC

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Storm Dudley is likely to cause an estimated 40 million-75 million pounds ($54.5-102 million) of insured losses in Britain, consultants PwC said on Thursday.

"The losses will mainly be in respect of damage to homes, commercial offices and vehicles from falling trees and flying debris," said Mohammad Khan, general insurance leader at PwC UK of the storm, which hit the country on Wednesday.

Storm Eunice, which is expected to sweep across Britain on Friday, could result in further "significant" insurance losses, he said.

($1 = 0.7345 pounds)

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Kirstin Ridley

