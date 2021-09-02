Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Storm Larry strengthens into hurricane over eastern Atlantic - NHC

1 minute read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Storm Larry has strengthened into a hurricane over the eastern tropical Atlantic and could intensify further into a major hurricane by Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Larry is located about 545 miles (875 km) west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 8:13 AM UTC

New York, New Jersey declare emergencies, at least six reported dead in record rains

The governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency late on Wednesday as record-breaking rains from tropical storm Ida led to flooding and hazardous conditions on the roads, with media reporting at least six deaths.

Environment
Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on
Environment
Ida's devastation shocks, fuel shortages hinder recovery
Environment
China warns U.S. climate co-operation at risk over political tension
Environment
Activists fought rounding up U.S. wild horses. Then came drought and climate change