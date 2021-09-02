Storm Larry strengthens into hurricane over eastern Atlantic - NHC

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Storm Larry has strengthened into a hurricane over the eastern tropical Atlantic and could intensify further into a major hurricane by Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Larry is located about 545 miles (875 km) west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

