Skip to main content

Environment

Storm Nicholas expected to make landfall on Monday night- NHC

1 minute read

A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico September 12, 2021. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the central Texas coast later Monday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Nicholas is located about 85 miles (140 km) south-southwest of Matagorda, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Some additional strengthening is forecast this afternoon and evening, and Nicholas could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the central Texas coast."

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 10:08 PM UTC

Storm Nicholas threatens U.S. Gulf Coast with dangerous conditions

The Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana was bracing on Monday for the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was expected to batter the region with life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding and gusty winds.

Environment
Killings of Colombia environmental activists hit record, NGO says, despite gov't promises
Environment
EXCLUSIVE Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood
Environment
Green lawmakers urge EU to speed up climate change measures
Environment
Biden promotes climate goals in Idaho on first stop of western U.S. trip