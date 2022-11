Nov 7 (Reuters) - Subtropical storm Nicole is expected to strengthen and hit the Florida peninsula by Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), is located about 415 miles (665 km) east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, the agency said.

Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.