Sudan says it is open to conditional interim deal on Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Sudan is open to a partial interim agreement on Ethiopia's multi-billion-dollar Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, on specific conditions, Irrigation Minister Yasir Abbas told a news conference on Monday.

The conditions include the signing-off of everything that has already been agreed on in negotiations between both countries and Egypt; provisions to ensure that the talks continue even after the filling scheduled for July; and the negotiations adhering to a timetable, Abbas said.

