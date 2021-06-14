Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Sudan says it is open to conditional interim deal on Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

1 minute read
1/3

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Sudan is open to a partial interim agreement on Ethiopia's multi-billion-dollar Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, on specific conditions, Irrigation Minister Yasir Abbas told a news conference on Monday.

The conditions include the signing-off of everything that has already been agreed on in negotiations between both countries and Egypt; provisions to ensure that the talks continue even after the filling scheduled for July; and the negotiations adhering to a timetable, Abbas said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:43 AM UTCIsrael’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett.

Middle EastNetanyahu out, Bennett in as Israel marks end of an era
Middle EastBiden welcomes new Israeli government, reaffirms security support
Middle EastExplainer: Who's who in Israel's new patchwork coalition government
Middle EastSudan says it is open to conditional interim deal on Ethiopian Renaissance Dam