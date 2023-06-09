Suncor's Colorado refinery may experience greater air pollution incidents than comparable refineries -EPA report















June 9 (Reuters) - The Suncor (SU.TO) Commerce City, Colorado refinery may experience more air pollution incidents due to inadequacies in preventative maintenance, testing, and inspection of liquid level control systems and electrical equipment compared to other refineries, according to an analysis by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released on Friday.

The analysis found "from 2016-2020, Suncor had the greatest number of tail gas incidents that caused releases of excess sulfur dioxide."

EPA’s analysis compared the causes and frequency of incidents at Commerce City refinery to 11 other refineries nationwide that operate under similar requirements.

Reporting by Harshit Verma and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese











