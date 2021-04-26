Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Supreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case

A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) can be sued by local governments in Florida and Utah for damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

The justices are considering whether to hear an appeal by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida's Hillsborough County and Utah's Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls.

VW could face huge damages in these cases and potentially others brought by other local jurisdictions. Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) and Fiat Chrysler, part of Stellantis NV (STLA.MI), are facing similar claims.

