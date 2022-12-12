Sweden to postpone environmental hydropower work by 12 months to boost output















STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Swedish government will put reassessments of hydropower environmental permits on hold for 12 months to ensure maximum output against a backdrop of soaring energy prices and tight supply, Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari said on Monday.

Hydropower accounts for about 40% of Sweden's energy production. "We are now in a situation where every kilowatt hour counts," Energy, Business and Industry Minister Ebba Busch told a news conference held jointly with Pourmokhtari.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard











