Taiwan rattled by 6.6 magnitude quake

TAIPEI, March 23 (Reuters) - A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Taiwan's southeastern city of Taitung on Wednesday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 30.6 km (19 miles).

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates in the South China Sea and is prone to earthquakes.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson

