TC Energy finishes recovering oil from Kansas creek in Keystone spill















May 12 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) finished recovering oil from a rural Kansas creek where its Keystone Pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in December, the company said on Friday.

The pipeline operator expects to remain onsite until the third quarter of this year to finish restoring the Mill Creek shoreline, TC Energy said in a statement.

Reporting by Deep Vakil, Brijesh Patel and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis











