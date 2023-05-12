TC Energy finishes recovering oil from Kansas creek in Keystone spill

Investigators, cleanup crews begin scouring oil pipeline spill in Kansas
Emergency crews work to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, following the leak at the Keystone pipeline operated by TC Energy in rural Washington County, Kansas, U.S., December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Drone Base

May 12 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) finished recovering oil from a rural Kansas creek where its Keystone Pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in December, the company said on Friday.

The pipeline operator expects to remain onsite until the third quarter of this year to finish restoring the Mill Creek shoreline, TC Energy said in a statement.

Reporting by Deep Vakil, Brijesh Patel and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

