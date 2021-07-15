Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Several people missing in Germany as houses collapse in heavy rain

2 minute read

Vehicles travel on a flood affected road after the Erft river swelled following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, near Cologne, Germany, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Heavy rain and once-in-a-generation floods on Wednesday night caused the collapse of six houses in Germany's western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, leaving several people missing and many stranded on rooftops, police said on Thursday.

Some 30 people were missing and about 25 more homes were at risk of collapse in the district of Schuld bei Adenau, in the hilly Eiffel region, SWR broadcaster said earlier, citing police.

"We currently have an unclear number of people on roofs who need to be rescued," a spokesperson for the Koblenz police told Reuters.

"There are many places where fire brigades and rescue workers have been deployed. We do not yet have a very precise picture because rescue measures are continuing," the spokesperson added.

Two fireman drowned and the army was deployed to help stranded residents on Wednesday, after a slow-moving low-pressure weather system caused once-in-a-generation floods. read more

Rail, road and river transport was disrupted with shipping suspended on the Rhine river.

Heavy rainstorms could be expected in southwestern Germany on Thursday, with continuous rains until Friday evening, the German Weather Service warned in a morning bulletin.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 5:14 AM UTCMetals recycling to be a key plank for cutting emissions

Consumer awareness of carbon emissions from the production of metals for the energy transition will eventually energise the recycling industry and stimulate searches for substitutes that could spoil the party for miners.

EnvironmentEU maps proposed share-out of emissions targets between countries
Environment'If you don't leave, you're dead': Oregon wildfire forces hundreds from homes
EnvironmentOver 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report
EnvironmentParched Argentine river cuts into grains exports, environmental worries mount