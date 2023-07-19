Three dead in storm in Croatia and Slovenia

BELGRADE, July 19 (Reuters) - Three people were killed in a severe thunderstorm that hit Slovenia and Croatia on Wednesday, as parts of Europe struggled with record-high temperatures and wildfires, authorities said.

In Croatia two people were killed and several were injured, the Civilian Defense Department said on its website. Significant property damage occurred in several regions in the country, it added.

In neighboring Slovenia a woman was killed by a falling branch, and at least one person was injured, authorities said.

Meteorologists in Serbia also issued a weather alert and warned that the so-called supercell storm, which brings hurricane-force winds, hail and rain, was moving in from Croatia and was expected to hit the country later in the day.

