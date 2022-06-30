'Tiger King' star, 4 others indicted over wildlife trafficking, money laundering

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury in South Carolina returned a 10-count indictment alleging charges related to wildlife trafficking and money laundering against five individuals, including Doc Antle, who starred in the 2020 Netflix series "Tiger King", the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

