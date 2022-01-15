Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tsunami waves measuring 2 feet in height were observed by sea-level gauges at the capital of the U.S. territory of American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga, the U.S.-based Pacific tsunami warning center said.

The tsunami threat continues and sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbors, the tsunami monitor said in a statement.

(This story corrects spelling of Samoa in headline and first paragraph)

