Environment1 minute read
Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tsunami waves measuring 2 feet in height were observed by sea-level gauges at the capital of the U.S. territory of American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga, the U.S.-based Pacific tsunami warning center said.
The tsunami threat continues and sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbors, the tsunami monitor said in a statement.
(This story corrects spelling of Samoa in headline and first paragraph)
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Muralikumar Anantharaman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.