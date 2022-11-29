Damages to Spanish agriculture from climate events likely to hit record this year -govt















MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Damages caused to Spain's agriculture sector by climate events in the first 10 months of this year totalled 684 million euros ($708.97 million) and are likely to reach a record high for the year, the government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Given recent events such as floods caused by heavy rains during the past weeks on the Mediterranean coast, the final cost in 2022 will likely surpass the more than 720 million euros registered in 2021, spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters.

Late frost ravaged fields of fruit trees during the spring, while droughts linked to the summer heatwaves further wrecked crops throughout the country.

($1 = 0.9648 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by David latona and Susan Fenton











