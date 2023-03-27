Trinseo to resume part operations at Pennsylvania plant after chemical spill















March 27 (Reuters) - Trinseo Plc (TSE.N) said on Monday it was expecting to resume partial production at its Pennsylvania plant in the coming days, following the shutdown of the facility due to a chemical leak last week.

The specialty chemical maker stopped production at its Bristol-based Trinseo Altuglas Facility on Friday after more than 8,000 gallons of latex emulsion product accidentally leaked from the plant due to an equipment failure.

The material entered the storm drain where it flowed to Otter Creek and then to the Delaware River, Trinseo said.

It added that the material, which was water soluble, has not been detected in the initial sampling tests.

The Pennsylvania-based company said it is cooperating with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and local authorities to determine potential impact and remedial measures.

Separately, the Philadelphia Water Department said it was confident that tap water from the Baxter drinking water treatment plant, which is fed by Delaware River, would remain safe to drink at least till Monday midnight.

However, the department said the spill could potentially affect the water treated at Baxter. The city's other two treatment plants are unaffected as they draw water from the Schuylkill River, the department added.

Water testing has come back negative for harmful chemicals and the water would continue to be tested for the next two days, the Coast Guard told Reuters, adding that if the results stay the same, it would re-evaluate the continuation of testing.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shailesh Kuber











