Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic- U.S. NHC

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Five formed over the north Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The depression was located about 975 miles (1,575 km) west of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the NHC added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

