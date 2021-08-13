Tropical Depression Seven forms near Leeward Islands -NHC

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Seven formed east of the Lesser Antilles on Friday and is expected to become a tropical storm later in the night or on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The depression is located about 675 miles (1,085 km) east of the Leeward Islands and is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

