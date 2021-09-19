Tropical Depression Seventeen forms over far eastern Tropical Atlantic - U.S. NHC

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic on Sunday and is expected to continue throughout the day, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The depression is about 330 miles (530 km) southwest of Cape Verde and had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.