Tropical Depression Sixteen forms east of northern Leeward Islands - U.S. NHC

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Sixteen formed east of the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday and is expected to continue over the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 670 miles (1080 km) east of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann

