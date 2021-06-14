Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tropical Depression Two forms off North Carolina coast: NHC

Tropical Depression Two has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is heading away from the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight, could continue to strengthen on Tuesday and the system is expected to dissipate on Wednesday, according to the NHC.

The depression is located about 105 miles (165 km) east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/hour), the NHC said.

