Tropical Storm Arlene weakens to a tropical depression, US NHC says















June 3 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Arlene weakened to a tropical depression on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The depression is located about 145 miles (233.35 km) west of the Dry Tortugas, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (56 km/h).

"A turn to the east is expected by tonight, and that motion should continue until the system dissipates," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Arlene, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to continue weakening and is expected to become a remnant low later on Saturday, NHC said.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell











