Tropical storm Bill forms in the Atlantic - U.S. NHC

Tropical depression two has strengthened into storm Bill in the Atlantic and it is expected to become post-tropical and dissipate on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is located about 335 miles (540 km) east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles (75 km) per hour, the NHC said in its latest advisory on Monday.

