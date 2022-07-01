Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in southwestern Caribbean Sea-U.S. NHC

July 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Bonnie formed over the southwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Bonnie is located about 265 miles (430 km) east of Bluefields Nicaragua, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding the system will cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica tonight, and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru

